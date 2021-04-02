> News > National

Van Gisbergen edges race winners in B6Hr Prac 1

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 2nd April, 2021 - 11:46am

The #97 BMW M4

Shane van Gisbergen has edged the most recent Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour winners in opening practice for the 2021 event.

Van Gisbergen laid down a 2:27.4380s just before the chequered flag fell on the hour-long session in the BMW M4 which he shares with car owner Shane Smollen and also Rob Rubis.

That was enough to knock Tim Leahey off top spot by 0.3211s while Grant Sherrin, who took out the Bathurst 6 Hour another year earlier, made it an all-BMW, all-Class X top three with a late 2:28.7475s.

Garth Walden was good enough for fourth in a Class A1 Mercedes-Benz A45, and Josh Muggleton put a Class A2 HSV Clubsport R8 into fifth.

Leahey was handed the first two runs in the #1 Bruce Lynton BM Service M3 and set the fastest initial flyer, a 2:31.3860s.

He was briefly knocked off his perch by George Miedecke (#95 Miedecke Motor Group), who drove one of the Ford Mustangs which occupy Class A2 to a 2:31.1335s next time around, but quickly hit back with a 2:28.7187s.

Walden put the #42 Airtag entry into second spot with a 2:30.0536s in the 18th minute, before Leahey consolidated his grasp on first position with a 2:27.7591s on his second run.

Beric Lynton was then installed in Car #1 as the very top end of the timing screen settled down for the next half-hour, until van Gisbergen was sent out for the final run in the #97 Prestige Connex entry.

The man who has won the last three Supercars races at Mount Panorama, including the 2020 Great Race, started off only with a 2:31.8377s but backed that up with a 2:28.6718s.

Sherrin looked a threat when he set the fastest second sector as the minutes ticked down, although the 2:28.7475s he ultimately achieved consolidated third position for the #27 Sherrin Racing M4, which David Russell did not steer at all in the session according to timing.

Not far behind #27 on the race track, van Gisbergen was able to roll out the 2:27.4380s despite only going personal best in Sectors 1 and 2, and slower in Sector 3.

With the chequered flag out, the New Zealander then set a 2:28.1165s which was still faster than all but Leahey had done during the hour.

Best for the #95 Mustang, which Paul Morris finished the session in, was a 2:30.5886s from Miedecke which left it sixth on the timesheet.

Seventh through 10th were the #99 BMW (Class X) of the Ellery trio, the #4 BMW M4 (Class X) courtesy of Dylan Thomas, the #21 BMW M4 (Class X), and the #77 Mitsubishi Evo (Class A1).

Practice 2, another 60-minute session, starts at 17:00 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 97 Prestige Connex S.Smollen/R.Rubis/S.van Gisbergen BMW M4 X 2:27.4380  
2 1 Bruce Lynton BM Service B.Lynton/T.Leahey BMW M3 X 2:27.7591 0:00.3211
3 27 Sherrin Rentals Grant Sherrin BMW M4 X 2:28.7475 0:01.3095
4 42 Airtag/Sheargold Group G.Walden/M.Auld Mercedes- Benz A45 A1 2:30.0536 0:02.6156
5 64 Cachet Homes C.Lillis/J.Muggleton Holden HSV Clubsport A2 2:30.2942 0:02.8562
6 95 Miedecke Motor Group G.Miedecke/P.Morris Ford Mustang GT A2 2:30.5886 0:03.1506
7 99 Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery BMW M3 X 2:31.1449 0:03.7069
8 4 Property Investment Store A.Soole/D.Thomas BMW M4 X 2:31.4369 0:03.9989
9 21 Secure Wealth S.Hodges/M.Caine BMW M4 X 2:31.4735 0:04.0355
10 77 MX5 Mania/Max Winter Automotiv Z.Raddatz/J.Winter Mitsubishi EVO 9 A1 2:31.7005 0:04.2625
11 45 RAM Motorsport/GWR M.Sheargold/O.Shannon Mercedes-Benz AMG A1 2:32.3726 0:04.9346
12 41 Wake Up T.Virag/J.Bowe/B.Sternbeck Holden HSV GTS X 2:32.4980 0:05.0600
13 19 Shockwave Signs Jimmy Vernon Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:32.5585 0:05.1205
14 7 Local Legends T.Quinn/G.Denyer/T.Miles Ford Mustang GT A2 2:32.6113 0:05.1733
15 9 Parramatta Vehicle Services H.Morrall/T.Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:32.7065 0:05.2685
16 25 Greentech Gold Coast C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT A2 2:33.6887 0:06.2507
17 17 Bloomfield Capital Racing J.Bryan/C.Donald/A.Mouzouris BMW M1 A1 2:35.1954 0:07.7574
18 15 Race For A Cure/Yellow M.Kavich/B.Kavich Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:35.2373 0:07.7993
19 49 Racer Industries T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang A2 2:35.3443 0:07.9063
20 30 Perseverance Drilling S.Pittman/C.Baird/S.Cameron Holden HSV VE A2 2:35.6759 0:08.2379
21 53 Muscat Trailers/Wollongong Aut R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden CSV Monaro A2 2:35.8878 0:08.4498
22 57 Retail Construct/Nova Employme Matthew Boylan Mitsubishi EVO X RS A1 2:36.2168 0:08.7788
23 50 Harding Performance Cem Yucel Volkswagen Golf R A1 2:36.8220 0:09.3840
24 82 Spinifex Recruiting P.O’Donnell/P.Johnston/G.Mennell BMW 335i B1 2:36.8450 0:09.4070
25 73 Race Academy International Matt Forbes-Wilson Holden SSV Lowndes B2 2:38.5053 0:11.0673
26 18 Gramur Stainless G.Muir/J.Hodgson Holden HSV GTS A2 2:38.7240 0:11.2860
27 40 Commodore Shop Cardiff James Herington Holden Commodore SSV B2 2:38.9140 0:11.4760
28 48 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd Keith Bensley BMW 135i B1 2:39.0208 0:11.5828
29 31 Osborne Motorsport J.Haynes/K.Lehmann Renault Megane C 2:40.0719 0:12.6339
30 84 AC Store/CP Dental J.Hay/P.Ansell/P.Navin VW Scirocco C 2:40.1666 0:12.7286
31 29 Forrest/Razztech Motorsports D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:40.3547 0:12.9167
32 33 Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety A.McGill/M.Caine Ford Falcon GT-F A1 2:40.4157 0:12.9777
33 44 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp A2 2:40.7931 0:13.3551
34 89 Pinnacle Automotive D.Krusza/J.Williams BMW M3 C 2:42.4204 0:14.9824
35 16 Boss Surveillance Systems J.Simes/A.Levitt Mercedes-Benz AMG C6 A2 2:42.9719 0:15.5339
36 14 Tegra Australia/Solo Works L.Mineeff/T.Sargent Toyota 86 GTS D 2:43.0334 0:15.5954
37 67 JMG/Total Parts Plus Jeremy Gray Ford GTF A1 2:43.2992 0:15.8612
38 11 11Racing M.Payne/M.Dowsett Subaru BRZ D 2:44.0340 0:16.5960
39 55 Prime Finance/Fifth Gear Motor D.Flanagan/M.Malouf Mitsubishi Lancer EV A1 2:44.2411 0:16.8031
40 51 Air & Allied Sales Pacific Chris Holdt Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:44.6064 0:17.1684
41 23 US Customs M.James/R.Suhle Holden HSV GTS A2 2:44.9268 0:17.4888
42 20 Gold Coast Embroidery/ozEtees R.Lacey/M.Mravicic VW Scirocco C 2:45.4624 0:18.0244
43 3 Racer.Industries N.McLeod/B.McLeod/C.McLeod Holden HSV Astra VXR C 2:45.4711 0:18.0331
44 71 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna VW Golf GTi D 2:45.8638 0:18.4258
45 5 Cee3 D.Westwood/C.Gillis BMW M3 C 2:46.0945 0:18.6565
46 47 On Track Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/S.Turner/U.Muller BMW 130i C 2:47.5161 0:20.0781
47 86   R.Mork/R.Shaw/T.Shaw Toyota 86 GTS D 2:48.4883 0:21.0503
48 78 Disc Brakes Australia J.Walsh/D.D’Aquino/B.Crossland KIA Proceed D 2:48.8247 0:21.3867
49 59 Luxury Auto Body I.Geekie/A.Carolan/G.Stephenson BMW 1M A1 2:49.6347 0:22.1967
50 35 Road To Bathurst B.Wilson/R.Gilroy Mazda 3-SP25 E 2:51.4173 0:23.9793
51 2 Madaz Motorsport D.Worrell/A.McMaster Mazda 3 SP25 E 2:52.1055 0:24.6675
52 13 Osborne Motorsport Colin Osborne Renault Megane C 2:52.7923 0:25.3543
53 24 SS Auto Memorabilia G.Heath/D.Hassall/S.Stockdale Toyota 86 GTS D 2:55.9840 0:28.5460
54 28 Hall Finance& Insurance Steve Hay Ford Mustang GT A2 2:58.4518 0:31.0138
55 46 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Ian Cowley Suzuki Swift Sport R E 3:02.8186 0:35.3806
56 43 Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Michael Rice Suzuki Swift Sport R E 3:07.6024 0:40.1644
57 36 Brown Davis Racing Products J.Holloway/M.Holloway Toyota Celica D 3:08.1880 0:40.7500
58 52 Urban Alley Brewery Docklands Mark Eddy Audi TTRS A1 4:46.9338 2:19.4958
59 6 Oneworld Charters Rod Salmon Mercedes-Benz A45 A1 *:**.**** *:**.****

The #1 BMW M3

