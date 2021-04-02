> Features > Competitions

Motorsport Quiz: Round 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd April, 2021 - 7:30am

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win a $50 gift card.

The competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a 10-question quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.

Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, April 8.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

