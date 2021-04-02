> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Bathurst 6 Hour, Day 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 2nd April, 2021 - 7:40pm

Day 1 of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in pictures.

Pictures: Australian Racing Group

John-Martin-Bathurst-6-Hour
2021-B6HR-Friday-001
2021-B6HR-Friday-060
51089268324_c22e4cb2cc_o
Tander-Shahin-Bathurst-6-Hour
165554202_3863647917023379_8377387829871538960_n
51089281887_679528cf91_3k
51089998825_c9cb8779a2_3k
2021-B6HR-Friday-007
51089267769_0d9343cd3f_3k
165365586_3863648033690034_5899401741646116235_n
51089007802_83c8ca1fb1_4k
Jordan-Cox-Bathurst-6-Hour
McAdam-Angelo-Bathurst-6-Hour
51089727990_1f6765746e_4k
51089466413_110b843661_4k
51089267849_dd6084bf4a_3k
166474331_3863647920356712_6208043093636248683_n
51089192236_366989ff0b_5k
51089265139_f603ef530c_5k
51089268419_d1862014f6_o
51089999040_097bd2e6c3_3k
51090001875_066557352a_o
51089737283_3b1bcf1da2_3k

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]