> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Albert Park circuit modifications from the air

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 1st April, 2021 - 3:30pm

Take a look at the modifications being made to the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit from above.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]