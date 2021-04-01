Supercars sticks with revised Tasmania date

Supercars will not move the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint back to its original date despite Queensland and New South Wales easing restrictions.

Today Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the end of a three-day lockdown while New South Wales eased some of its own measures.

Supercars has confirmed to Speedcafe.com that the event will not switch back to its original date of April 10-11, despite restrictions being eased.

Yesterday Supercars announced the postponement of its third event at Symmons Plains International Raceway by one week to April 17-18 amid COVID-19 concerns.

Those fears came about after Brisbane went into a three-day lockdown this week following the resurfacing of coronavirus in the community.

Banyo-based Triple Eight Race Engineering, located in the affected Greater Brisbane local government area, had the lion’s share of its team Queensland prior to the lockdown coming into force.

The team is competing in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at this weekend’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Stapylton-based Dick Johnson Racing and Yatala-based Matt Stone Racing – both on the fringe of the affected local government areas – opted to move their crew respective crews out of Queensland this week.

Matt Stone Racing has relocated to Northern New South Wales where it is expected they will stay until the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Representatives from Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing could not be reached for confirmation of their respective plans since now that restrictions have been eased.

As yet, Tasmania has not lifted its requirement for those who have been in areas of concern to complete a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

The Repco Supercars Championship is currently led by Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen on 605 points.