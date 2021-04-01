> News > IndyCar

McLaughlin edges out Indy 500 winners in Texas test

Simon Chapman

Thursday 1st April, 2021 - 3:10pm

Scott McLaughlin in the #3

Scott McLaughlin has completed another pre-season IndyCar Series test, setting the 12th fastest time in a 17-car field at Texas Motor Speedway.

McLaughlin debuted his new Pennzoil livery that he’ll run in this year’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Kiwi clocked 233 laps, setting a best lap of 23.762s at 218.16 mph.

The test marked only the second outing for McLaughlin at the high-speed oval, having made his speedway debut at the circuit a little over a year ago.

McLaughlin joined Team Penske stable-mates Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Simon Pagenaud at the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

Patricio O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP set the pace with a 23.325s lap and a 222.25 mph average.

The 2018 Indy Lights winner edged out Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi on a 23.473s while Meyer-Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey was third with 23.505s.

Pagenaud (23.515s) was the leading Team Penske entry in fourth followed closely by team-mate Power (23.520s).

O’Ward’s team-mate Rosenqvist was sixth fastest followed by Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Newgarden, and Sebastian Bourdais (A.J. Foyt Racing).

Driver-owner Ed Carpenter fell 0.007s shy of the top 10.

McLaughlin in 12th was followed by 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport.

Hunter-Reay’s team-mate James Hinchcliffe, Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), and Dalton Kellett (A.J. Foyt Racing) completed the 17-car field.

McLaughlin’s first competitive outing of this year’s IndyCar Series takes place at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18.

The series will host a double-header at Texas Motor Speedway on May 1-2 (local time).

Unofficial Results: IndyCar Series pre-season test, Texas Motor Speedway (Day 2)

Pos Num Driver Team Engine Time Mph Laps
1 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 23.325 222.25 146
2 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 23.473 220.85 178
3 60 Jack Harvey Meyer-Shank Racing Honda 23.505 220.55 205
4 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 23.515 220.46 224
5 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 23.520 220.41 247
6 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 23.556 220.07 136
7 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 23.604 219.62 197
8 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23.608 219.59 208
9 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 23.680 218.92 219
10 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23.700 218.73 166
11 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 23.707 218.67 162
12 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 23.762 218.16 233
13 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23.800 217.81 184
14 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 23.807 217.75 167
15 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 23.838 217.47 160
16 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23.895 216.95 207
17 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23.922 216.7 140

