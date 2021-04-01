Kostecki, Feeney join Bathurst 6 Hour field

A pair of familiar faces have added some late firepower to the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour grid for this weekend.

Brodie Kostecki has for a while spoken of taking part in the production car enduro, but until now had not been officially entered.

That has been sorted on the eve of the event, the last-start Supercars podium-finisher joining mentor Paul Morris and car owner George Miedecke in a Ford Mustang GT Coupe.

They’ll compete in the Class A2 (Extreme Performance, Normally Aspirated), with race favourites wary of the potential for Mustangs including the Kostecki/Morris/Miedecke entry to upstage the top-tier vehicles.

Triple Eight protégé Broc Feeney – a key contender to succeed Jamie Whincup in Supercars next season – will also feature this weekend, replacing Jeff Hume in the JMG Racing Ford entry.

Feeney will share a Ford Falcon GTF with Jeremy Gray and Stephen Robinson.

The 18-year-old’s Triple Super2 team-mate Angelo Mouzouris will also be competing, in a BMW M1 alongside Jesse Bryan and Cody Donald.

VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship steerer Antonio Astuti meanwhile has been confirmed to join the Class A2 entry of Michael James and Ryan Suhle.

The 6 Hour grid has dropped to 61 following the withdrawal of Brisbane-based Grand Prix Mazda team of Jake Camilleri and Scott Nicholas.