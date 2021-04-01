> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Bathurst 6 Hour set-up day

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 1st April, 2021 - 7:59pm

Set-up day at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in pictures.

Pictures: Australian Racing Group.

51002527924_9746219502_k
51087129211_8e84059caf_k
51087451281_5105f83098_k
51018263310_333c4a777b_k
51018267225_e30f5470a9_k
51002529404_3a1a8b2a9a_k
51087542862_79f264f9ad_k
51087543577_14e5af25c7_k
51002528699_c030b0a864_k
51002202374_53ab693dd5_k
51084001103_a85b692a76_k
51087131551_eb95e36256_k

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]