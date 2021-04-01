Full details of Albert Park modifications revealed
Organisers today have offered further details on the circuit modifications underway at Albert Park.
Speedcafe.com revealed in January that the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to embark on significant works at the Formula 1 venue this year.
With those works now underway, the full extent of the modifications to the circuit have been confirmed.
The approach to Turn 1
Turn 1
Widening of corner by 2.5 metres – drivers’ right
The view from inside the Turn 3 apex
Turn 3
Widening of corner by four metres – drivers’ right
Camber adjustment
Turn 6 has been widened by 7.5 metres
Turn 6
Widening of corner by 7.5 metres – drivers’ right
The chicane at Turns 9 and 10 will soon be no more
Turns 9/10
Chicane removed to create a straight, creating the possibility of a fourth DRS zone
The new Turn 13 from where the gravel trap would normally be
Turn 13
Realignment of Ross Gregory Drive and slight extension of Lakeside Drive to create a tightened corner (between Turns 13 and 14)
Widening of corner by three metres – drivers’ right
Camber adjustment
Turn 15
Widening of corner by 3.5 metres – drivers’ right
Camber adjustment
Pit Lane
Widened by two metres (completed late 2020)
