Full details of Albert Park modifications revealed

Organisers today have offered further details on the circuit modifications underway at Albert Park.

Speedcafe.com revealed in January that the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to embark on significant works at the Formula 1 venue this year.

With those works now underway, the full extent of the modifications to the circuit have been confirmed.

Turn 1

Widening of corner by 2.5 metres – drivers’ right

Turn 3

Widening of corner by four metres – drivers’ right

Camber adjustment

Turn 6

Widening of corner by 7.5 metres – drivers’ right

Turns 9/10

Chicane removed to create a straight, creating the possibility of a fourth DRS zone

Turn 13

Realignment of Ross Gregory Drive and slight extension of Lakeside Drive to create a tightened corner (between Turns 13 and 14)

Widening of corner by three metres – drivers’ right

Camber adjustment

Turn 15

Widening of corner by 3.5 metres – drivers’ right

Camber adjustment

Pit Lane

Widened by two metres (completed late 2020)

CLICK HERE to see all the changes from the air