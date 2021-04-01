Brisbane lockdown to end in boost for Bathurst 6 Hour

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Brisbane’s three-day lockdown will end at 12:00 AEST today.

It comes after just one community case of COVID-19 was recorded yesterday, which has been linked to the known clusters. A total of 34,711 tests were recorded yesterday.

The lockdown lift is a boost for this weekend’s Brisbane-based Bathurst 6 Hour competitors.

Triple Eight Race Engineering left Queensland ahead of the lockdown coming into force, however, the team had to observe stay-at-home orders once in New South Wales.

Outright Bathurst 6 Hour contenders Sherrin Racing did not leave Queensland before the three-day lockdown came into effect.

The teams will now await a response from the New South Wales Government to see if stay-at-home restrictions ease in relation to Greater Brisbane and the affected local government areas.

“We have one community-acquired case but it is linked to one of the known clusters, that is fantastic news,” Premier Palaszczuk said.

“As I said yesterday, we are looking at two preconditions before we can lift the lockdown. Those two preconditions is that there needed to be no unlinked community transmission and the second was high testing rates.

“Well, I can also thank Queenslanders because Queenslanders have come out in their thousands to be tested. Thank you, thank you, thank you. There have been 34,711 tests. Another record.”

As it stands, the Bathurst 6 Hour event will proceed unchanged, with practice kicking off on Friday morning.

More to follow…