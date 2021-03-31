> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Pye shows off new helmet

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 31st March, 2021 - 10:46am

DeWalt Racing driver Scott Pye explains the design of his new helmet.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]