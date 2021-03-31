Russell predicts bright future for Williams

The Williams Formula 1 team has a bright future according to its star driver, George Russell.

Significant changes have taken place at Grove over the last 12 months, with Dorilton Capital purchasing the operation from the Williams family.

Jost Capito has come in to head the business with Simon Roberts installed as team principal, having acted in that role after Claire Williams stepped away following the team’s sale midway through last season.

Next week, the team’s new technical director, François-Xavier Demaison, begins work with the team.

The squad even has 2009 world champion Jenson Button on staff, working in an advisory role.

“It’s sort of a real breath of fresh air,” Russell told Sky Sports of the changes.

“I think the future of the team is looking really great.”

Williams headed into the 2021 season expecting a tough campaign.

Building on the FW43 from last year, the car which recorded the team’s worst result in its history, things are not tipped to have markedly improved.

However, the foundations are now there for the future, Russell suggests.

“Unfortunately in F1 things don’t change very quickly but I think 2022 is a great opportunity for everybody,” he said.

“We’ve now got great leadership, we’ve got the foundations put in place, we’ve got the financial backing and we can now really start to really focus on the performance.

“Unfortunately in the latter stages of probably 2019 and the start of 2020 was all focused on just keeping the team alive and so it [2021] may be another tough year, let’s see, but I think [from] 2022 onwards the team has definitely got a bright future ahead of them.”

Williams ended the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend without a point, Russell finishing a lap down in 14th while Nicholas Latifi retired with a suspected boost leak in his Mercedes power unit.