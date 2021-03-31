Evans to team with Campbell in WEC

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia winners Jaxon Evans and Matt Campbell will team up in the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The duo won the Carrera Cup title in 2018 and 2016, respectively, before going on to bigger and better opportunities abroad.

That’s led them to the WEC role – Evans’ first in the prestigious category in a full-time capacity.

The Kiwi will race for Dempsey-Proton Racing in its #77 Porsche 911 RSR-19 alongside close mate Campbell and Christian Ried in an opportunity he described on social media as “a dream come true”.

Evans, who also won the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup France series, will dovetail his WEC commitments with his Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup campaign for Team Martinet by Almeras.

The 24-year-old will have additional support for his busy year ahead, with Dutton Garage and EMA Group (via subsidiary AF Engineering Services) partnering with him.

“It is a delight to welcome Dutton Garage and EMA Group onboard for 2021,” said Evans.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity to work together – not only for the upcoming season but progressively into the future, with our aligned motorsport aspirations.”

Those companies have a presence in Australian circles through the Dutton EMA Motorsport team run by ex-Walkinshaw Andretti United co-team principal Mathew Nilsson.

Dutton EMA Motorsport is fielding a car for Ben Stack this year in Carrera Cup Australia, and has plans for a to-be-announced GT Porsche programme.

Nilsson was pleased to align with Evans.

“Jaxon is a wonderful talent, who has proven himself locally in Australia and New Zealand and is now forging a successful career on the international stage,” said Nilsson.

“The opportunity to support Jaxon with his career development was not to be missed, we look forward to watching his progress and success and wish him the absolute best.”

The Porsche Supercup season will begin on May 20-23 at Monaco, three weeks after the WEC opener, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, across April 29 to May 1.