Full Bathurst 6 Hour driver entry list unveiled

The 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour podium
The full, 150-plus driver entry list for this weekend’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has been released.
While the make-up of Class X, from which the outright winners are most likely to come, was largely already known, it has now been confirmed that the winning pairing from the most recent running of the Mount Panorama enduro remains in place.
That is, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey will drive one of two Bruce Lynton BM Service BMW M3s, with theirs bearing the #1 plate on account of victory in the 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour.
The other Lynton M3 is the all-Ellery trio of father Steven, a three-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher who makes his national level comeback this weekend, along with sons Tristan and Dalton in Car #99.
Shane van Gisbergen’s drive in has also been reaffirmed, having yesterday also been named on entry list for Round 2 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS season at Mount Panorama.
The injured Supercars Championship leader will partner Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis in the #97 Prestige Connex BMW M4.
Another Bathurst 1000 winner in John Bowe lines up in the sole HSV which will tackle an otherwise all-BMW field in Class X, sharing the #41 Wake Up GTS with Tony Virag and Barry Sternbeck.
The Sherrin Rentals team which won the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2018 now boasts Erebus Motorsport Supercars co-driver David Russell alongside Grant Sherrin in the #27 M4, while Tim Slade pairs up with Bradley Carr in the #8 Car Mods Australia M3.
Also in the eight-strong Class X contingent are Simon Hodges/Mark Caine (#21 Secure Wealth M4) and Christopher Manley/Calum Jones (#34 Tropical Fruit World M3).
Practice starts this Friday, with the race itself due to kick off on Sunday at 11:15 local time/AEST.
Entry list
|Num
|Cls
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver A
|Driver B
|Driver C
|Car Make
|Car Model
|4
|A1
|Property Investment Store
|Anthony Soole
|Dylan Thomas
|
|BMW
|M4
|6
|A1
|Oneworld Charters
|Rod Salmon
|Steve McLaughlan
|Neale Muston
|Mercedes-Benz
|A45
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO
|15
|A1
|Race For A Cure – Yellow
|Michael Kavich
|Ben Kavich
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO RS
|17
|A1
|Bloomfield Capital Racing
|Jessy Bryan
|Cody Donald
|Angelo Mouzouris
|BMW
|M1
|19
|A1
|Shockwave Signs
|Jimmy Vernon
|Mark Griffith
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO RS
|33
|A1
|Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety
|Aaron McGill
|Michael Caine
|
|Ford
|Falcon GT-F
|42
|A1
|Airtag / Sheargold Group
|Garth Walden
|Michael Auld
|
|Mercedes- Benz
|A45
|45
|A1
|RAM Motorsport / GWR
|Michael Sheargold
|Brett Hobson
|Ollie Shannon
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG
|50
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|52
|A1
|Mark Eddy
|Mark Eddy
|Dean Grant
|
|Audi
|TTRS
|55
|A1
|Prime Finance / Fifth Gear Motoring / Performance Parts Express
|Daniel Flanagan
|Merrick Malouf
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO RS
|57
|A1
|Nova Employment / FullGas Racing
|Dimitri Agathos
|Matthew Boylan
|
|Mitsubishi
|EVO X RS
|59
|A1
|Ian Geekie
|Ian Geekie
|Anthony Carolan
|Grant Stephenson
|BMW
|1M
|67
|A1
|JMG / Total Parts Plus
|Jeremy Gray
|Jeff Hume
|Stephan Robinson
|Ford
|GTF
|77
|A1
|MX5 Mania / Max Winter Automotive
|Zac Raddatz
|Jack Winter
|
|Mitsubishi
|EVO 9
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|Tony Quinn
|Grant Denyer
|Tim Miles
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|16
|A2
|Boss Surveillance Systems
|Jason Simes
|Anthony Levitt
|
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG C63
|18
|A2
|Gramur Stainless
|Graeme Muir
|Jamie Hodgson
|
|Holden HSV
|GTS
|23
|A2
|US Customs
|Michael James
|Antonio Astuti
|Ryan Suhle
|Holden HSV
|GTS
|25
|A2
|Greentech Gold Coast
|Coleby Cowham
|Lindsay Kearns
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|28
|A2
|Hall Finance& Insurance, LJ Hooker Caboolture
|Bayley Hall
|Steve Hay
|Cameron McLean
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|29
|A2
|Forrest / Razztech Motorsports
|Darren Forrest
|Paul Razum
|
|Holden HSV
|R8 Clubsport
|30
|A2
|Perseverance Drilling
|Steve Pittman
|Craig Baird
|Scott Cameron
|Holden HSV
|VE
|44
|A2
|Nolan Finishes
|Daniel Clift
|Ashley Heffernan
|
|Holden HSV
|R8 Clubsport
|49
|A2
|Racer Industries
|Tony Alford
|Kyle Alford
|
|Ford
|Mustang
|53
|A2
|Muscat Trailers, Wollongong Auto Parts, Easts Holiday Parks
|Robert Coulthard
|Trevor Symonds
|
|Holden
|CSV Monaro
|64
|A2
|Cachet Homes
|Chris Lillis
|Josh Muggleton
|Mathew Holt
|Holden
|HSV Clubsport R8
|95
|A2
|Miedecke Motor Group
|George Miedecke
|Paul Morris
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|48
|B1
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|Scott Gore
|Keith Bensley
|
|BMW
|135i
|82
|B1
|Spinifex Recruiting
|Peter O’Donnell
|Peter Johnston
|Garry Mennell
|BMW
|335i
|40
|B2
|Commodore Shop Cardiff
|James Herington
|Arthur Tsovolos
|Drew Russell
|Holden
|Commodore SSV
|73
|B2
|Race Academy International
|Matthew Forbes-Wilson
|Ashley Seisun
|Michael Ferns
|Holden
|SSV Lowndes
|20
|C
|Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtees
|Robin Lacey
|Matilda Mravicic
|Peter Lacey
|VW
|Scirocco
|3
|C
|Racer.Industries
|Nicholas McLeod
|Ben McLeod
|Cameron McLeod
|Holden HSV
|Astra VXR
|5
|C
|Cee3
|Doug Westwood
|Cody Gillis
|
|BMW
|M3
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Colin Osborne
|Rick Bates
|
|Renault
|Megane
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Josh Haynes
|Kaide Lehmann
|
|Renault
|Megane
|37
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|Jake Camilleri
|Scott Nicholas
|
|Mazda
|MPS3
|47
|C
|On Track Motorsport
|John Fitzgerald
|Scott Turner
|Urs Muller
|BMW
|130i
|51
|C
|Air & Allied Sales Pacific, Plant Doctor, KCK Lubricants, David Ling Insurance Services, Trans Communications
|Chris Holdt
|Madeline Stewart
|David Ling
|Holden HSV
|Astra VXR
|84
|C
|AC Store / CP Dental
|James Hay
|Paul Hansell
|Patrick Navin
|VW
|Scirocco
|89
|C
|Pinnacle Automotive
|David Krusza
|Jake Williams
|
|BMW
|135i
|11
|D
|11Racing
|Mitchell Maddren
|Mathew Payne
|Murray Dowsett
|Subaru
|BRZ
|24
|D
|SS Auto Memorabilia
|Graeme Heath
|David Hassall
|Stephen Stockdale
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|36
|D
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|James Holloway
|Michael Holloway
|David Brown
|Toyota
|Celica
|71
|D
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|Ben Bargwanna
|Jude Bargwanna
|
|VW
|Golf GTi
|78
|D
|Disc Brakes Australia
|Jason Walsh
|Alan Letcher
|Ben Crossland
|KIA
|Proceed
|86
|D
|TBA
|Richard Mork
|Ric Shaw
|Tom Shaw
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|14
|D
|Tegra Australia – Solo Works
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Thomas Sargent
|
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|2
|E
|Madaz Motorsport
|David Worrell
|Andrew McMaster
|
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|Brianna Wilson
|Jake Lougher
|Philip Alexander
|Mazda
|3-SP25
|43
|E
|Team Group Suzuki Racing Team
|Michael Hopp
|Steve McHugh
|Michael Rice
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|46
|E
|Team Group Suzuki Racing Team
|Ian Cowley
|Daniel Natoli
|Matt Thewis
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|1
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|
|BMW
|M3
|8
|X
|Car Mods Australia
|Bradley Carr
|Tim Slade
|
|BMW
|M3
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth
|Simon Hodges
|Mark Caine
|
|BMW
|M4
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|Grant Sherrin
|David Russell
|
|BMW
|M4
|34
|X
|Tropical Fruit Company
|Christopher Manley
|Calum Jones
|
|BMW
|M3
|41
|X
|Wake Up
|Tony Virag
|John Bowe
|Barry Sternbeck
|Holden HSV
|GTS
|97
|X
|Prestige Connex
|Shane Smollen
|Rob Rubis
|Shane van Gisbergen
|BMW
|M4
|99
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|Steven Ellery
|Tristan Ellery
|Dalton Ellery
|BMW
|M3
