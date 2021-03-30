> News > National

Full Bathurst 6 Hour driver entry list unveiled

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 30th March, 2021 - 2:00pm

The 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour podium

The full, 150-plus driver entry list for this weekend’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has been released.

While the make-up of Class X, from which the outright winners are most likely to come, was largely already known, it has now been confirmed that the winning pairing from the most recent running of the Mount Panorama enduro remains in place.

That is, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey will drive one of two Bruce Lynton BM Service BMW M3s, with theirs bearing the #1 plate on account of victory in the 2019 Bathurst 6 Hour.

The other Lynton M3 is the all-Ellery trio of father Steven, a three-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher who makes his national level comeback this weekend, along with sons Tristan and Dalton in Car #99.

Shane van Gisbergen’s drive in has also been reaffirmed, having yesterday also been named on entry list for Round 2 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS season at Mount Panorama.

The injured Supercars Championship leader will partner Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis in the #97 Prestige Connex BMW M4.

Another Bathurst 1000 winner in John Bowe lines up in the sole HSV which will tackle an otherwise all-BMW field in Class X, sharing the #41 Wake Up GTS with Tony Virag and Barry Sternbeck.

The Sherrin Rentals team which won the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2018 now boasts Erebus Motorsport Supercars co-driver David Russell alongside Grant Sherrin in the #27 M4, while Tim Slade pairs up with Bradley Carr in the #8 Car Mods Australia M3.

Also in the eight-strong Class X contingent are Simon Hodges/Mark Caine (#21 Secure Wealth M4) and Christopher Manley/Calum Jones (#34 Tropical Fruit World M3).

Practice starts this Friday, with the race itself due to kick off on Sunday at 11:15 local time/AEST.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

Entry list

Num Cls Team/Sponsor Driver A Driver B Driver C Car Make Car Model
4 A1 Property Investment Store Anthony Soole Dylan Thomas BMW M4
6 A1 Oneworld Charters Rod Salmon Steve McLaughlan Neale Muston Mercedes-Benz A45
9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services Hadrian Morrall Tyler Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EVO
15 A1 Race For A Cure – Yellow Michael Kavich Ben Kavich Mitsubishi Lancer EVO RS
17 A1 Bloomfield Capital Racing Jessy Bryan Cody Donald Angelo Mouzouris BMW M1
19 A1 Shockwave Signs Jimmy Vernon Mark Griffith Mitsubishi Lancer EVO RS
33 A1 Ranger Lifting/Rigging/Safety Aaron McGill Michael Caine Ford Falcon GT-F
42 A1 Airtag / Sheargold Group Garth Walden Michael Auld Mercedes- Benz A45
45 A1 RAM Motorsport / GWR Michael Sheargold Brett Hobson Ollie Shannon Mercedes-Benz AMG
50 A1 Harding Performance Cem Yucel Iain Salteri Volkswagen Golf R
52 A1 Mark Eddy Mark Eddy Dean Grant Audi TTRS
55 A1 Prime Finance / Fifth Gear Motoring / Performance Parts Express Daniel Flanagan Merrick Malouf Mitsubishi Lancer EVO RS
57 A1 Nova Employment / FullGas Racing Dimitri Agathos Matthew Boylan Mitsubishi EVO X RS
59 A1 Ian Geekie Ian Geekie Anthony Carolan Grant Stephenson BMW 1M
67 A1 JMG / Total Parts Plus Jeremy Gray Jeff Hume Stephan Robinson Ford GTF
77 A1 MX5 Mania / Max Winter Automotive Zac Raddatz Jack Winter Mitsubishi EVO 9
7 A2 Local Legends Tony Quinn Grant Denyer Tim Miles Ford Mustang GT
16 A2 Boss Surveillance Systems Jason Simes Anthony Levitt Mercedes-Benz AMG C63
18 A2 Gramur Stainless Graeme Muir Jamie Hodgson Holden HSV GTS
23 A2 US Customs Michael James Antonio Astuti Ryan Suhle Holden HSV GTS
25 A2 Greentech Gold Coast Coleby Cowham Lindsay Kearns Ford Mustang GT
28 A2 Hall Finance& Insurance,  LJ Hooker Caboolture Bayley Hall Steve Hay Cameron McLean Ford Mustang GT
29 A2 Forrest / Razztech Motorsports Darren Forrest Paul Razum Holden HSV R8 Clubsport
30 A2 Perseverance Drilling Steve Pittman Craig Baird Scott Cameron Holden HSV VE
44 A2 Nolan Finishes Daniel Clift Ashley Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsport
49 A2 Racer Industries Tony Alford Kyle Alford Ford Mustang
53 A2 Muscat Trailers, Wollongong Auto Parts, Easts Holiday Parks Robert Coulthard Trevor Symonds Holden CSV Monaro
64 A2 Cachet Homes Chris Lillis Josh Muggleton Mathew Holt Holden HSV Clubsport R8
95 A2 Miedecke Motor Group George Miedecke Paul Morris Ford Mustang GT
48 B1 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd Scott Gore Keith Bensley BMW 135i
82 B1 Spinifex Recruiting Peter O’Donnell Peter Johnston Garry Mennell BMW 335i
40 B2 Commodore Shop Cardiff James Herington Arthur Tsovolos Drew Russell Holden Commodore SSV
73 B2 Race Academy International Matthew Forbes-Wilson Ashley Seisun Michael Ferns Holden SSV Lowndes
20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtees Robin Lacey Matilda Mravicic Peter Lacey VW Scirocco
3 C Racer.Industries Nicholas McLeod Ben McLeod Cameron McLeod Holden HSV Astra VXR
5 C Cee3 Doug Westwood Cody Gillis BMW M3
13 C Osborne Motorsport Colin Osborne Rick Bates Renault Megane
31 C Osborne Motorsport Josh Haynes Kaide Lehmann Renault Megane
37 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture Jake Camilleri Scott Nicholas Mazda MPS3
47 C On Track Motorsport John Fitzgerald Scott Turner Urs Muller BMW 130i
51 C Air & Allied Sales Pacific, Plant Doctor, KCK Lubricants, David Ling Insurance Services, Trans Communications Chris Holdt Madeline Stewart David Ling Holden HSV Astra VXR
84 C AC Store / CP Dental James Hay Paul Hansell Patrick Navin VW Scirocco
89 C Pinnacle Automotive David Krusza Jake Williams BMW 135i
11 D 11Racing Mitchell Maddren Mathew Payne Murray Dowsett Subaru BRZ
24 D SS Auto Memorabilia Graeme Heath David Hassall Stephen Stockdale Toyota 86 GTS
36 D Brown Davis Racing Products James Holloway Michael Holloway David Brown Toyota Celica
71 D Bargwanna Motorsport Ben Bargwanna Jude Bargwanna VW Golf GTi
78 D Disc Brakes Australia Jason Walsh Alan Letcher Ben Crossland KIA Proceed
86 D TBA Richard Mork Ric Shaw Tom Shaw Toyota 86 GTS
14 D Tegra Australia – Solo Works Lachlan Mineeff Thomas Sargent Toyota 86 GTS
2 E Madaz Motorsport David Worrell Andrew McMaster Mazda 3 SP25
35 E Road To Bathurst Brianna Wilson Jake Lougher Philip Alexander Mazda 3-SP25
43 E Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Michael Hopp Steve McHugh Michael Rice Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
46 E Team Group Suzuki Racing Team Ian Cowley Daniel Natoli Matt Thewis Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
1 X Bruce Lynton BM Service Beric Lynton Tim Leahey BMW M3
8 X Car Mods Australia Bradley Carr Tim Slade BMW M3
21 X Secure Wealth Simon Hodges Mark Caine BMW M4
27 X Sherrin Rentals Grant Sherrin David Russell BMW M4
34 X Tropical Fruit Company Christopher Manley Calum Jones BMW M3
41 X Wake Up Tony Virag John Bowe Barry Sternbeck Holden HSV GTS
97 X Prestige Connex Shane Smollen Rob Rubis Shane van Gisbergen BMW M4
99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service Steven Ellery Tristan Ellery Dalton Ellery BMW M3

