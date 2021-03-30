BJR confirms Walsh with Smith for Bathurst 1000 tilt

Brad Jones Racing has confirmed Ash Walsh will join Jack Smith in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

His confirmation comes after those of Dale Wood with Nick Percat, Chris Pither with Macauley Jones, and Dean Fiore with Todd Hazelwood.

The 33-year-old will partner Smith in the SCT Logistics #4 Holden ZB Commodore in this year’s Great Race.

It marks a return to the team for Walsh, who last drove for the Albury-based outfit in 2019 alongside Tim Slade.

Walsh comes to the team with six Bathurst 1000 starts to his name, his best a seventh place finish in 2016 with Slade and BJR.

“I’m looking forward to being back on the grid this year at The Mountain and returning to BJR and joining Jack and the SCT crew,” said Walsh.

“I’ve known Jack for a while now, we met through Super2 when he started with BJR and we raced together in 2019 and since then we’ve been good mates on and off track, so I’m looking forward to sharing the car with him at Bathurst.

“The Bathurst 1000 is one of those races where you never know what’s going to happen and anyone on that grid can cross the finish line first so you just buckle in and see where you come out at the other end.

“Fingers crossed we have a good campaign and conquer The Mountain with a good position at the end of it.”

This year marks the third Bathurst 1000 for Smith and only his second as a full-timer in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“It’s great to have Ash onboard for Bathurst,” said Smith.

“Bathurst is undoubtedly my favourite event of the year so to have Ash join me will be great.

“I’ve been racing against him for a few years now, he fits in well with the team as he has already raced with BJR before so it’ll be great to have him a part of SCT too.

“Ash is reliable and won’t hold back, I feel like I can learn a lot from him while he’s a part of the team.

“We just got a taste of The Mountain last weekend so I can’t wait to get back there again later in the year and give it another crack.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place across October 7-10.