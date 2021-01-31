LATEST

Seton stars in Tasmanian Ten Thousand triumph

Connor O'Brien

By

Sunday 31st January, 2021 - 6:01pm

Aaron Seton (middle) celebrates victory

Aaron Seton has secured a sweet payday, picking up $10,000 as prize for winning the Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand at Baskerville Raceway today.

Seton had taken victory in two of the weekend’s first three Trans Am races – the other going to Owen Kelly this morning – leading up to the feature event.

With money on the line, it was Seton who got the job done with a lights-to-flag performance.

The 22-year-old led home Kelly by four seconds, with Nathan Herne rounding out the podium just ahead of Brett Holdsworth in fourth.

The third-generation racer was clearly emotional in celebrating the result.

“What an awesome day here at Baskerville,” said Seton.

“It was great racing between all of the guys and I really appreciate Owen and Nathan pushing me all weekend, as well as Brett Holdsworth.

Podium-getters Owen Kelly, Aaron Seton and Nathan Herne

“I’ve just loved being here, it’s my first time at Baskerville. It’s kind of a tight and technical track to learn but when you get it right it’s very rewarding.

“I’m just a bit speechless.”

Seton noted the $10,000 will go towards his 2021 racing budget – which includes a Dunlop Super2 Series drive with Matt Stone Racing.

“Fortunately we were able to win $10,000 with this event,” he added.

“Thanks to Boost Mobile and GRM [Garry Rogers Motorsport] and Race Tasmania for putting it up.

“It will definitely go towards our budget for the season so yeah, looking forward to the rest of 2021.”

