LATEST

Rossi’s SRT bike breaks cover in miniature form > View

Denyer hopeful fans will rally around him in voting > View

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Saturday > View

Percat, Slade to take part in Adelaide 500 protest > View

De Pasquale eager to work with ‘industry best’ Lacroix > View

NETWORK: Morris Finance, Nathan Murray > View

Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins > View

Seton wins after Kelly penalised for contact > View

Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead > View

Johnson has ‘some more ideas’ to improve Tru-Blu XD > View

Details emerge of Albert Park remodel plans > View

Heimgartner: Van Gisbergen in another league > View

Home » News » Bikes » Rossi’s SRT bike breaks cover in miniature form

Rossi’s SRT bike breaks cover in miniature form

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 31st January, 2021 - 9:16am

Share:

LinkedIn

SRT’s sponsorship announcement video featuring the models of Valentino Rossi’s and Franco Morbidelli’s bikes

Valentino Rossi’s #46 has been seen on a Petronas SRT Yamaha for the first time, in the form of a scale model.

SRT has thus far not advised a date for its season launch ahead of Rossi’s first campaign away from the factory Yamaha team since 2012, but what appears to be its 2021 livery has been seen in a video announcing a sponsorship agreement with Green Power Generators.

The video features a piece to camera by Team Principal Razlan Razali from his office desk, on which models of the #46 and Franco Morbidelli’s #21 bike sit.

Unsurprisingly, those bikes feature a black base and Petronas teal, with Rossi’s number in his traditional yellow.

The Italian will ride a latest-specification YZR-M1 this year, having been promised full factory support by Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis after last year passing up on a pre-season renewal due to poor form in 2019.

His compatriot and VR46 Academy protégé, Morbidelli, will race with an older technical specification, as was the case in 2020.

Ironically, Morbidelli finished runner-up on the ‘A-spec’ M1 last season, four positions up on Yamaha’s next-best in Maverick Viñales and six up on then team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who won the first two races.

Quartararo joins Viñales at the factory Monster Energy Yamaha squad this year while Rossi has a one-year deal with SRT, with that term in part governed by the imminent expiry of the current MotoGP team participation agreements.

The 2021 Shakedown Test takes place at Losail on March 5, followed immediately by the first, two-day Official Test.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com