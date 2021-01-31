Images from Sunday action at the Baskerville Raceway Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event.
Pictures: Australian Racing Group
GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Sunday > View
Cameron takes Sunday sweep at Baskerville > View
Seton stars in Tasmanian Ten Thousand triumph > View
Rogers keen on summer fan push > View
VIDEO: S5000 hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View
Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner able to test after travel reprieve > View
Smith planning to contest 51st NZGP and more > View
Pirro: Title depends on Miller's ability to match Suzuki riders > View
Tsunoda: ‘I’m not afraid to make mistakes’ > View
Rossi’s SRT bike breaks cover in miniature form > View
Denyer hopeful fans will rally around him in voting > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]