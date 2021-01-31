LATEST

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Saturday > View

Percat, Slade to take part in Adelaide 500 protest > View

De Pasquale eager to work with ‘industry best’ Lacroix > View

NETWORK: Morris Finance, Nathan Murray > View

Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins > View

Seton wins after Kelly penalised for contact > View

Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead > View

Johnson has ‘some more ideas’ to improve Tru-Blu XD > View

Details emerge of Albert Park remodel plans > View

Heimgartner: Van Gisbergen in another league > View

Power warns against making push to pass like ‘brainless’ DRS > View

Formula 1 tweaks grand prix start times > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Saturday

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Saturday

By

Sunday 31st January, 2021 - 8:58am

Share:

LinkedIn

Images from Saturday action at the Baskerville Raceway Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event.

Pictures: Australian Racing Group

50889151018_18bcf1ea92_o
50889928022_c9ae97d7d0_o
50889163833_d0c9bfc888_o
50889860316_ab8c97837b_o
50889773881_4fb162cfe3_o
50889980277_ae51f439b1_o
50889979982_701ae87cdc_o
50889876521_153908e3e0_o
50889862766_d838525969_o
50889860821_5b203fc7fc_o
50889860411_223f3d26b3_5k
50889807076_61e3e4996d_o
50889804491_3a733e98ed_o
50889151398_acf3796de3_o
50889892142_b8ed7be2e1_o
50889098948_63ca0057af_5k

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com