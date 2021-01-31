Cameron takes Sunday sweep at Baskerville

Aaron Cameron has taken out the final two Supercheap Auto TCR Australia exhibition heats at Baskerville Raceway on the final day of the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania today.

With Dylan O’Keeffe sidelined due to crash damage from yesterday’s action, just five cars took to the track.

All five entries finished in the exact same order for both races: Cameron ahead of Zac Soutar, Jordan Cox, Ben Bargwanna and Zac Hudson.

Cox leads the series standings, with the second points-paying round of the year to be held at Phillip Island on February 19-21.