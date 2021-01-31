LATEST

Cameron takes Sunday sweep at Baskerville > View

Seton stars in Tasmanian Ten Thousand triumph > View

Rogers keen on summer fan push > View

VIDEO: S5000 hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner able to test after travel reprieve > View

Smith planning to contest 51st NZGP and more > View

Pirro: Title depends on Miller's ability to match Suzuki riders > View

Tsunoda: ‘I’m not afraid to make mistakes’ > View

Rossi’s SRT bike breaks cover in miniature form > View

Denyer hopeful fans will rally around him in voting > View

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Saturday > View

Percat, Slade to take part in Adelaide 500 protest > View

Home » News » National » TCR » Cameron takes Sunday sweep at Baskerville

Cameron takes Sunday sweep at Baskerville

Connor O'Brien

By

Sunday 31st January, 2021 - 6:27pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Aaron Cameron aboard his Peugeot TCR (left)

Aaron Cameron has taken out the final two Supercheap Auto TCR Australia exhibition heats at Baskerville Raceway on the final day of the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania today.

With Dylan O’Keeffe sidelined due to crash damage from yesterday’s action, just five cars took to the track.

All five entries finished in the exact same order for both races: Cameron ahead of Zac Soutar, Jordan Cox, Ben Bargwanna and Zac Hudson.

Cox leads the series standings, with the second points-paying round of the year to be held at Phillip Island on February 19-21.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com