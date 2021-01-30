LATEST

Triple Eight target expanded test for Tander if SVG unavailable > View

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Friday > View

VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights > View

VIDEO: Trans Am hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

VIDEO: TCR rookies experience Baskerville Raceway > View

Work on new Toowoomba circuit now months away > View

Young photographer shoots Johnson ‘cracker’ > View

GALLERY: Tru-Blu's wheel-shedding moment > View

VIDEO: TCR hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

Pit lane changes could spice up Australian GP > View

Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner may avoid travel bubble trouble as tests loom > View

Supercars welcomes fans back to paddock > View

Home » News » Supercars » Triple Eight target expanded test for Tander if SVG unavailable

Triple Eight target expanded test for Tander if SVG unavailable

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 30th January, 2021 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Garth Tander (left) and Shane van Gisbergen will race together in the Bathurst 1000

Triple Eight Race Engineering has earmarked the possibility of an extended run for Garth Tander should Shane van Gisbergen be unable to partake in pre-season testing.

Van Gisbergen remains stranded in New Zealand after a 72-hour halt on quarantine-free travel was extended out to at least January 31, 14:00 (AEDT).

As it stands, all arrivals into Australia from New Zealand must undergo up to 14 days of hotel quarantine.

With the pre-season test at Queensland Raceway less than two weeks away, van Gisbergen’s only hope is that the travel restrictions are lifted in time.

Should the Kiwi be unable to test, Tander is set to drive the #97 Holden ZB Commodore in his place. In any case, the team is preparing as though van Gisbergen will be on track.

“Obviously that’s a bit of a moving target at the moment,” said Tander of the travel restrictions when speaking with Speedcafe.com.

“I will be at the test regardless. The primary focus is to make sure we can have Shane back and he can do his preparation as much as he can as normally as he can.

“If that’s not possible, then the team has told me I might do more laps at that test day than originally planned.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to all that and hopefully he can be back in time for the test and it will be all normal and I’ll just drive the car at lunch time while he’s having a sleep.”

While team boss Roland Dane earlier this week said he wasn’t fazed if van Gisbergen was absent from the test, it would mean the New Zealand’s first chance to work with newly assigned engineer David Cauchi would be at the season opener.

The team has undergone a reshuffle in its ranks after Grant McPherson departed the team to join Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Experienced engineer Wes McDougall, formerly of Stone Brothers Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Matt Stone Racing, has taken his place.

Tander said the first test would be a good opportunity for the engineering group to begin working together.

“For the team, there are not too many technical changes this year from a rules point of view so it’s very much just a ‘blow the cobwebs’ out type or arrangement,” he explained.

“There are some new relationships in the team with engineer swaps and things like that, so it’s a good opportunity for the team, all teams up and down pit lane, to get their head around that before they go fire a shot in anger at Bathurst at the end of February.”

Van Gisbergen returned to New Zealand after winning last year’s Bathurst 1000, before going on to win his class in the City of Auckland Rally and taking the overall Battle of Jacks Ridge victory.

Last weekend he contested the opening round of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series and the New Zealand Grand Prix, sweeping the three-race weekend.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com