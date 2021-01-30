LATEST

Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead > View

Johnson has ‘some more ideas’ to improve Tru-Blu XD > View

Details emerge of Albert Park remodel plans > View

Heimgartner: Van Gisbergen in another league > View

Power warns against making push to pass like ‘brainless’ DRS > View

Formula 1 tweaks grand prix start times > View

Team Penske unveils McLaughlin IndyCar livery > View

Triple Eight target expanded test for Tander if SVG unavailable > View

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Friday > View

VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights > View

VIDEO: Trans Am hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

VIDEO: TCR rookies experience Baskerville Raceway > View

Home » News » New Zealand » Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead

Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead

Connor O'Brien

By

Saturday 30th January, 2021 - 5:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Matthew Payne. Picture: Bruce Jenkins

Matthew Payne has romped to a dominant sweep of the second Castrol Toyota Racing Series round at Hampton Downs to seize the overall points lead.

Having topped a tight morning qualifying session, Payne was relatively untroubled in the opening race.

He then stepped it up another level for the 30-lap finale with the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup on the line, taking the chequered flag 14 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

That next driver was Kaleb Ngatoa, who narrowly prevailed in a close scrap for third with Peter Vodanovich – only for the latter to eventually be disqualified for a ride height infringement.

That elevated Tom Alexander onto the podium, signalling a new-look top three compared to the opening race that had seen Payne lead home Vodanovich and Billy Frazer.

Matthew Payne. Picture: Bruce Jenkins

Despite his impressive victory margin, it was in fact not all smooth sailing for Payne, who required a last-minute change of gearbox oil prior to the feature race’s start.

“There were a few issues with the car before the race I was aware of and the boys were flat out fixing it, I can’t thank them enough, they did an awesome job and the car was flawless,” said Payne.

“I managed to get a good start and ran away with it and I just tried to push every lap.

“It’s going well and I cannot wait for Manfeild.”

Having taken a trio of third place finishes in the season-opening New Zealand Grand Prix last weekend – won by wildcard Shane van Gisbergen – Kiwi youngster Payne now leads the series standings.

Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon hosts Round 3 of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series on February 12-14.

More New Zealand News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com