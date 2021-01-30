LATEST

Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins > View

Seton wins after Kelly penalised for contact > View

Payne seizes Castrol Toyota Racing Series lead > View

Johnson has ‘some more ideas’ to improve Tru-Blu XD > View

Details emerge of Albert Park remodel plans > View

Heimgartner: Van Gisbergen in another league > View

Power warns against making push to pass like ‘brainless’ DRS > View

Formula 1 tweaks grand prix start times > View

Team Penske unveils McLaughlin IndyCar livery > View

Triple Eight target expanded test for Tander if SVG unavailable > View

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Friday > View

VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights > View

Home » News » National » TCR » Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins

Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins

Connor O'Brien

By

Saturday 30th January, 2021 - 6:39pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Ben Bargwanna leads the TCR invitational field at Baskerville Raceway

Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna have taken a victory each from Saturday TCR action at Baskerville Raceway.

The circuit is hosting an invitational event as part of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, which also saw the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series open last weekend with points-paying racing at Symmons Plains.

Only six TCR entries headed to Baskerville for the exhibition meet, with James Moffat’s Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault too badly damaged from a final lap crash last Sunday to take part.

There was more bad news for GRM this afternoon when Dylan O’Keeffe crashed in Race 2, bringing an early end to the 10-lap heat.

That ensured Bargwanna would hold on for victory in the reverse grid affair, less than half an hour after series leader Cox had clinched the opener.

Another three TCR races are scheduled for tomorrow.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com