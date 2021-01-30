Cox, Bargwanna take Baskerville wins

Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna have taken a victory each from Saturday TCR action at Baskerville Raceway.

The circuit is hosting an invitational event as part of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, which also saw the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series open last weekend with points-paying racing at Symmons Plains.

Only six TCR entries headed to Baskerville for the exhibition meet, with James Moffat’s Garry Rogers Motorsport Renault too badly damaged from a final lap crash last Sunday to take part.

There was more bad news for GRM this afternoon when Dylan O’Keeffe crashed in Race 2, bringing an early end to the 10-lap heat.

That ensured Bargwanna would hold on for victory in the reverse grid affair, less than half an hour after series leader Cox had clinched the opener.

Another three TCR races are scheduled for tomorrow.