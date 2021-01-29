Work on new Toowoomba circuit now months away

Construction of a new motor racing circuit near Toowoomba is now expected to begin in a matter of months.

Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser and CEO Eugene Arocca have today met with John Wagner, the man behind the Wellcamp Entertainment Precinct, at the site of the project.

Their visit follows last October’s $40 million Queensland Government funding pledge, and the revelation that Indianapolis 500-winning Toowoomba product, Will Power, will have input into the design.

According to an update from Motorsport Australia today, construction of the Wellcamp Entertainment Precinct, which consists of a motorsport circuit, driver training facilities, and 40,000 person performing arts venue, is expected to begin in coming months.

The trip to Toowoomba was something of a fact-finding mission for Fraser and Arocca, the latter of whom hailed the progress which has been made on the initiative since his last visit more than six years ago.

“A lot has changed since I last visited this site in 2014 and clearly the Wellcamp Entertainment Precinct, which will incorporate a large motorsport facility, will change the face of motorsport in south-east Queensland,” he said.

“The planning is well underway and thanks to the hard work of John Wagner and his impressive team, we can expect to see construction get underway very soon.

“This world-class facility will drive significant growth in participation and be a major economic boost for the state.

“It will of course be capable of hosting international, national and grassroots motorsport.

“It will allow for greater opportunities to have a venue suitable for Supercars, Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and club motorsport that is sorely needed in this region, given the opportunities for track time near Brisbane are limited.

“As part of our commitment to the sport here in Australia, we are determined to see more venues developed to allow more people to enjoy more motorsport, more often.”

The Precinct will be located next to the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, which the Wagner family also owns.

Wellcamp is not the only circuit in the works in Queensland, with construction already underway on the DriveIt NQ project near Townsville.