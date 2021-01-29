LATEST

VIDEO: Triple Eight ushers in new era > View

Triple Eight reveals 2021 livery > View

McLaren names season launch date > View

LCR extends MotoGP participation > View

VIDEO: Tickford celebrates 10 years with Navy's support > View

Rogers satisfied at pulling off Race Tasmania after border dramas > View

Australia extends travel restrictions with New Zealand > View

Scans reveal second fracture for Heimgartner > View

Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post > View

Rare Scott McLaughlin trophy up for grabs > View

VIDEO: McLaren fires up 2021 car for first time > View

Ex-Rossi mechanic added to Ducati ASBK crew > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Triple Eight ushers in new era

VIDEO: Triple Eight ushers in new era

By

Friday 29th January, 2021 - 6:55am

Share:

LinkedIn

Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes show off Triple Eight’s new look ahead of the 2021 season.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com