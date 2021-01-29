VIDEO: TCR rookies experience Baskerville Raceway

Three rookie TCR drivers talk about their first day navigating the undulating, old-fashioned Baskerville Raceway.
Competitors from the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field will contest a shootout and five short, sharp races in a Invitational round as part of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania.
CLICK HERE for onboard hot laps of Baskverille
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]