VIDEO: TCR hot lap of Baskerville Raceway

Ride onboard with Zac Soutar for two hot laps of Baskerville Raceway in his Honda Civic Type R TCR car.
Soutar is one of a number of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series competitors contesting an Invitational round for the touring car category as part of the second Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event, this weekend.
