LATEST

VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights > View

VIDEO: Trans Am hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

VIDEO: TCR rookies experience Baskerville Raceway > View

Work on new Toowoomba circuit now months away > View

Young photographer shoots Johnson ‘cracker’ > View

GALLERY: Tru-Blu's wheel-shedding moment > View

VIDEO: TCR hot lap of Baskerville Raceway > View

Pit lane changes could spice up Australian GP > View

Van Gisbergen, Heimgartner may avoid travel bubble trouble as tests loom > View

Supercars welcomes fans back to paddock > View

TCM added to Mount Panorama 500 > View

Whincup: Half of Supercars field could win title > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights

VIDEO: Baskerville Trans Am Friday highlights

By

Friday 29th January, 2021 - 6:28pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Friday fast man Aaron Seton speaks after Day 1 of Trans Am running at the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event at Baskerville Raceway.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com