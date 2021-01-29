TCM added to Mount Panorama 500

The Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters series has been added to the support programme for next month’s Supercars opener, the Repco Mount Panorama 500.

The retro category joins the Dunlop Super2 Series, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series on the undercard, while the Supercars Championship field is set to tackle a pair of 250km races.

TCM was slated to appear at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in mid-March, but that event has now been rescheduled for a November date.

Bathurst therefore represents the new second round of the series, which kicked off last weekend at Symmons Plains as part of Boost Mobile Race Tasmania.

Its addition to the schedule at Mount Panorama was announced in an information update published today on Supercars’ official website.

John Bowe notched up his 100th TCM race win last time out, with Adam Garwood and Marcus Zukanovic also taking victories.

The category had been set for two rounds at Mount Panorama last year, at the Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst International, but the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to both.

Until now, the Australian Racing Group-owned property had also not been slated to appear at any Supercars-run events in 2021.

The Mount Panorama 500, which is also set to feature sidecar and other motorcycle demonstrations from Irving Vincent Motorcycles, takes place from February 26-28.

TCM is also scheduled to support the Bathurst International towards the back end of this year.