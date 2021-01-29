Tander to continue co-driving with van Gisbergen

Red Bull Ampol Racing has firmed its co-driver line-up with Garth Tander re-signed to partner Shane van Gisbergen in 2021.

Exact details haven’t been revealed surrounding the contract extension, which was signed late last year off the back of winning the Bathurst 1000.

Following last year’s success, the final win for the team as the factory Holden outfit, Tander indicated his re-signing was imminent after talks with team boss Roland Dane.

The now four-time winner of the Great Race will bring up his third successive start alongside van Gisbergen at Mount Panorama later this year.

“It’s obviously great to formally announce the relationship for this year,” Tander told Speedcafe.com.

“Roland and I spoke immediately after last year’s success and both indicated we were pretty keen to continue.

“We actually signed the contract months ago. It’s nice to formally announce it and start preparations for this year heading back with Shane to defend our Bathurst 1000 victory.”

Asked whether the re-signing was a long-term arrangement, Tander said he would like to continue driving for the team as long as they will have him.

“We’ve got a good relationship,” said the 43-year-old.

“Obviously it’s going into its third year now with the team. It works for all parties involved so while everyone is happy with the arrangements, we’ll keep working together.”

Van Gisbergen and Tander have been two of the tallest drivers on the Bathurst 1000 grid in recent years.

Whilst not a major consideration in contract talks, Tander said their relative heights meant the pair never have to worry about being uncomfortable in the Holden ZB Commodore.

“It’s nice if you can have that where both drivers are of a similar build,” Tander explained.

“Shane doesn’t have to adjust anything as far as his set-up, his seat, his steering wheel, and all the rest of it. I just jump in and drive in his seating position.

“For him, it makes it far more comfortable. Me being a previous main game primary driver, the closer you can keep everything to how you like it, the better it is for you.

“Me being the same height and pretty much the same weight, it enables us to be very flexible with our seating arrangements.”

Tander’s re-signing coincides with the launch of the new-look Red Bull Ampol Racing, which also saw Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes in attendance who will once again pair up for the Great Race.