Supercars welcomes fans back to paddock

Fans will be allowed paddock access when the Supercars season gets underway at Mount Panorama.

The lion’s share of the 2020 season saw fans unable to enter the paddock due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now those restrictions have been eased, meaning fans will be able to get behind the pit garages to see drivers, cars, and crew at the season opener.

The Repco Mount Panorama 500 will see the return of spectators to the top of The Mountain, unrestricted by zoning.

Last year’s Bathurst 1000 saw just 4000 fans confined to the bottom of the circuit per day.

The first event of 2021 will see the return of camping at the top and the bottom of the venue.

Supercars has said spectators are welcome to bring their own chairs as long as they socially distance themselves.

Merchandise, food, and bars will be operating across the three days.

Face masks will need to be worn in certain parts of the facility. Guidance will be available at entry points to the circuit.

Camping, general admission, grandstand tickets, and paddock passes for the opening event of the season, slated for February 26-28, are on sale.