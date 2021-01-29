GALLERY: Tru-Blu’s wheel-shedding moment

An alternate angle of the Team Johnson XD Falcon losing a wheel in a Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters race at Symmons Plains on Australia Day.
Pictures: Ben Roehlen, Pace Images
