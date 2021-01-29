LATEST

GALLERY: Race Tasmania Baskerville Friday

By

Friday 29th January, 2021 - 6:49pm

Images from Friday action at the Baskerville Raceway Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event.

Pictures: Australian Racing Group

50886776057_28d3cdb7b3_k
50886932637_d396cc5d31_k
50886666826_8875243324_k
50886940072_4d74ea7c1e_k
50885942223_dd837f8308_k
50886845621_37aee54eb5_k
50886023048_eb3d53fb5e_k
50886834586_bc41f8d6ad_k
50886775567_17d708e32a_k
50886123883_ff35fa29ac_k
50886844346_af3136c03b_k
50886748106_6643db73e8_k
50886838096_24236e2a97_k
50886669501_6bd48563c6_k
50885945763_9361a794e9_k
50885944678_f1c075c28a_k

