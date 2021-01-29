Formula E set to race on permanent circuit

Formula E is set to race on a permanent track for the first time with the announcement of Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo in its second batch of races.

A double-header in Riyadh next month had been the only confirmed races after the all-electric championship’s initial 2020/21 calendar was withdrawn due to uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, six more races have been added, per the new strategy of firming up the calendar in batches.

Rome is slated to play host to Race 3 on April 10, before the field heads to Valencia a fortnight later to compete on a layout said to be bespoke for Formula E.

Monaco, Marrakech, and a double-header in Santiago follow, through May and June.

The Paris E-Prix has been called off for the current season but a return is in the works for 2021/22.

Events in Sanya and Seoul have been postponed with the intent that they may be rescheduled for later in the 2020/21 campaign.

“We are committed to delivering a global calendar that befits our first season as a World Championship,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

“We are working closely with all our partners across teams, manufacturers, sponsors, broadcasters and host cities to adapt to external circumstances and ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

“We will do so while maintaining what fans love most about Formula E: unpredictable racing, iconic locations and the blend of the real and virtual worlds, all underpinned by our race for better futures.”

Race 1 of the season in Saudi Arabia is set to take place on February 26 (local time).

Formula E 2020/21 calendar Revised

Rnd City Country Date 1 Diriyah Saudi Arabia Feb 26 2 Diriyah Saudi Arabia Feb 27 3 Rome* Italy Apr 10 4 Valencia* Spain Apr 24 5 Monaco* Monaco May 8 6 Marrakech Morocco May 22 7 Santiago Chile Jun 5 8 Santiago Chile Jun 6

*Subject to circuit homologation