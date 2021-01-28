LATEST

VIDEO: Tickford celebrates 10 years with Navy's support > View

Rogers satisfied at pulling off Race Tasmania after border dramas > View

Australia extends travel restrictions with New Zealand > View

Scans reveal second fracture for Heimgartner > View

Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post > View

Rare Scott McLaughlin trophy up for grabs > View

VIDEO: McLaren fires up 2021 car for first time > View

Ex-Rossi mechanic added to Ducati ASBK crew > View

Mercedes-powered McLaren ‘essentially a new car’ > View

VIDEO: Erebus rookies test at Winton > View

Sainz logs first Ferrari laps > View

Ryan encouraged by ‘engineering harmony’ in first test > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tickford celebrates 10 years with Navy’s support

VIDEO: Tickford celebrates 10 years with Navy’s support

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 5:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Tickford Racing has welcomed its latest intake of naval sailors, marking the 10th season as partners.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com