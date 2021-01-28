LATEST

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto joins Triple Eight > View

Supercheap Auto signs on with Triple Eight > View

Peugeot to look into TCR brake failure > View

Fife remains in BJR stable despite MWM move > View

Cancelled flight puts Van Gisbergen’s test at risk > View

Key: Ricciardo can help McLaren become a ‘top team’ > View

McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full > View

Sandown opener announced for Carrera Cup > View

Leclerc cuts first F1 laps of 2021 > View

Matt Stone Racing reveals engineering shake-up > View

GALLERY: Fullwood's fresh WAU livery > View

New look for Fullwood in 2021 > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Supercheap Auto joins Triple Eight

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto joins Triple Eight

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Jamie Whincup and Roland Dane drop into Supercheap Auto to launch their new partnership with the automotive retailer.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com