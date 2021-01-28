VIDEO: McLaren fires up 2021 car for first time

McLaren fires up its Mercedes-powered MCL35M for the first time.
The #MCL35M roars into life. 🔊🔥
Watch on and listen in as we fire up our 2021 car for the first time… pic.twitter.com/v504FVupEX
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 27, 2021
