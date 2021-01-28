Schedule breaks cover for Baskerville Race Tasmania event

Both the Trans Am and TCR programme will feature shootouts at this weekend’s Baskerville Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event.
The field Trans Am, whose Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand is the headline act, will tackle four races, with a Top 8 Shootout slated for the Saturday morning.
TCR’s Invitational round is comprised of five races, plus a shootout of its own.
All categories will be on-track on Friday either for practice or, for TCR, a rookie session.
CLICK HERE for Trans Am entry list
Schedule: Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, Baskerville Raceway
|Start
|End
|Category
|Session
|Length
|Friday, January 29
|09:00
|09:15
|Media Rides
|09:15
|09:35
|Hyundai Excel
|Practice 1
|0:20:00
|09:40
|10:00
|Improved Production
|Practice 1
|0:20:00
|10:05
|10:25
|HQ Holdens
|Practice 1
|0:20:00
|10:30
|10:50
|Trans Am
|Practice 1
|0:20:00
|10:55
|11:15
|TCM
|Practice 1
|0:20:00
|11:20
|11:40
|Hyundai Excel
|Practice 2
|0:20:00
|11:45
|12:05
|Improved Production
|Practice 2
|0:20:00
|12:10
|12:30
|HQ Holdens
|Practice 2
|0:20:00
|12:35
|13:20
|Media Rides/Officials Lunch
|0:45:00
|13:20
|13:40
|Trans Am
|Practice 2
|0:20:00
|13:45
|14:05
|TCR
|Rookie Session
|0:20:00
|14:10
|14:20
|S5000
|Demo
|0:10:00
|14:25
|14:45
|TCM
|Practice 2
|0:20:00
|14:50
|15:10
|Hyundai Excel
|Practice 3
|0:20:00
|15:15
|15:35
|Improved Production
|Practice 3
|0:20:00
|15:40
|16:00
|HQ Holdens
|Practice 3
|0:20:00
|16:05
|16:25
|Trans Am
|Practice 3
|0:20:00
|16:30
|16:50
|TCM
|Practice 3
|0:20:00
|Saturday, January 30
|09:00
|09:15
|Improved Production
|Qualifying
|0:15:00
|09:20
|09:35
|Hyundai Excel
|Qualifying
|0:15:00
|10:00
|10:15
|HQ Holdens
|Qualifying
|0:15:00
|10:20
|10:30
|Trans Am
|Qualifying
|0:10:00
|10:35
|10:55
|TCR
|Practice/Qualifying
|0:20:00
|11:00
|11:15
|TCM
|Qualifying
|0:15:00
|11:20
|11:35
|Trans Am
|Top 8 Shootout
|0:15:00
|11:40
|11:55
|TCR
|Shootout
|0:15:00
|12:00
|12:15
|Demo/Officials Lunch
|Demo
|0:15:00
|12:20
|12:30
|S5000
|Demo
|0:10:00
|12:35
|12:50
|Improved Production
|Race 1
|10 laps
|13:00
|13:25
|Trans Am
|Race 1
|18 laps
|13:35
|13:50
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 1
|10 laps
|14:00
|14:15
|HQ Holdens
|Race 1
|10 laps
|14:25
|14:40
|TCR
|Race 1
|8 laps
|14:50
|15:05
|TCR
|Race 2
|0:15:00
|Reverse grid from s/out
|15:15
|15:25
|S5000
|Demo
|0:10:00
|15:35
|15:50
|TCM
|Race 1
|0:15:00
|15:45
|16:10
|Trans Am
|Race 2
|18 Laps
|16:20
|16:35
|Improved Production
|Race 2
|10 laps
|16:45
|17:00
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 2
|10 laps
|17:10
|17:25
|HQ Holdens
|Race 2
|10 laps
|Sunday, January 31
|09:00
|09:15
|Improved Production
|Race 3
|10 laps
|09:25
|09:40
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 3
|10 laps
|10:00
|10:15
|HQ Holdens
|Race 3
|10 laps
|10:25
|10:40
|TCM
|Race 2
|0:15:00
|10:50
|11:05
|TCR
|Race 3
|8 laps
|11:10
|11:25
|TCR
|Race 4
|0:15:00
|Reverse grid
|11:35
|12:00
|Trans Am
|Race 3
|18 laps
|12:10
|12:25
|Demo/Officals Lunch
|Demo
|0:15:00
|12:35
|12:45
|S5000
|Demo
|0:10:00
|12:55
|13:10
|TCM
|Race 3
|0:15:00
|13:20
|13:35
|Improved Production
|Race 4
|10 laps
|13:45
|14:10
|Hyundai Excel
|Race 4
|10 laps
|14:20
|14:35
|HQ Holdens
|Race 4
|10 laps
|14:45
|15:00
|TCM
|Race 4
|0:15:00
|15:10
|15:20
|S5000
|Demo
|0:10:00
|15:30
|15:45
|TCR
|Race 5
|0:15:00
|15:55
|16:25
|Trans Am
|Race 4
|25 laps
