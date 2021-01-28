LATEST

Schedule breaks cover for Baskerville Race Tasmania event

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 6:00am

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field at the opening Race Tasmania event Picture: TCR Australia

Both the Trans Am and TCR programme will feature shootouts at this weekend’s Baskerville Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event.

The field Trans Am, whose Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand is the headline act, will tackle four races, with a Top 8 Shootout slated for the Saturday morning.

TCR’s Invitational round is comprised of five races, plus a shootout of its own.

All categories will be on-track on Friday either for practice or, for TCR, a rookie session.

Schedule: Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, Baskerville Raceway

Start End Category Session Length  
Friday, January 29
09:00 09:15 Media Rides
09:15 09:35 Hyundai Excel Practice 1 0:20:00
09:40 10:00 Improved Production Practice 1 0:20:00
10:05 10:25 HQ Holdens Practice 1 0:20:00
10:30 10:50 Trans Am Practice 1 0:20:00
10:55 11:15 TCM Practice 1 0:20:00
11:20 11:40 Hyundai Excel Practice 2 0:20:00
11:45 12:05 Improved Production Practice 2 0:20:00
12:10 12:30 HQ Holdens Practice 2 0:20:00
12:35 13:20 Media Rides/Officials Lunch 0:45:00
13:20 13:40 Trans Am Practice 2 0:20:00
13:45 14:05 TCR Rookie Session 0:20:00
14:10 14:20 S5000 Demo 0:10:00
14:25 14:45 TCM Practice 2 0:20:00
14:50 15:10 Hyundai Excel Practice 3 0:20:00
15:15 15:35 Improved Production Practice 3 0:20:00
15:40 16:00 HQ Holdens Practice 3 0:20:00
16:05 16:25 Trans Am Practice 3 0:20:00
16:30 16:50 TCM Practice 3 0:20:00
Saturday, January 30
09:00 09:15 Improved Production Qualifying 0:15:00
09:20 09:35 Hyundai Excel Qualifying 0:15:00
10:00 10:15 HQ Holdens Qualifying 0:15:00
10:20 10:30 Trans Am Qualifying 0:10:00
10:35 10:55 TCR Practice/Qualifying 0:20:00
11:00 11:15 TCM Qualifying 0:15:00
11:20 11:35 Trans Am Top 8 Shootout 0:15:00
11:40 11:55 TCR Shootout 0:15:00
12:00 12:15 Demo/Officials Lunch Demo 0:15:00
12:20 12:30 S5000 Demo 0:10:00
12:35 12:50 Improved Production Race 1 10 laps
13:00 13:25 Trans Am Race 1 18 laps
13:35 13:50 Hyundai Excel Race 1 10 laps
14:00 14:15 HQ Holdens Race 1 10 laps
14:25 14:40 TCR Race 1 8 laps
14:50 15:05 TCR Race 2 0:15:00 Reverse grid from s/out
15:15 15:25 S5000 Demo 0:10:00
15:35 15:50 TCM Race 1 0:15:00
15:45 16:10 Trans Am Race 2 18 Laps
16:20 16:35 Improved Production Race 2 10 laps
16:45 17:00 Hyundai Excel Race 2 10 laps
17:10 17:25 HQ Holdens Race 2 10 laps
Sunday, January 31
09:00 09:15 Improved Production Race 3 10 laps
09:25 09:40 Hyundai Excel Race 3 10 laps
10:00 10:15 HQ Holdens Race 3 10 laps
10:25 10:40 TCM Race 2 0:15:00
10:50 11:05 TCR Race 3 8 laps
11:10 11:25 TCR Race 4 0:15:00 Reverse grid
11:35 12:00 Trans Am Race 3 18 laps
12:10 12:25 Demo/Officals Lunch Demo 0:15:00
12:35 12:45 S5000 Demo 0:10:00
12:55 13:10 TCM Race 3 0:15:00
13:20 13:35 Improved Production Race 4 10 laps
13:45 14:10 Hyundai Excel Race 4 10 laps
14:20 14:35 HQ Holdens Race 4 10 laps
14:45 15:00 TCM Race 4 0:15:00
15:10 15:20 S5000 Demo 0:10:00
15:30 15:45 TCR Race 5 0:15:00
15:55 16:25 Trans Am Race 4 25 laps

