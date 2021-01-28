LATEST

Scans reveal second fracture for Heimgartner

Scans reveal second fracture for Heimgartner

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 1:45pm

Scans have revealed Andre Heimgartner sustained two fractures in a crash while competing in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

The 25-year-old has confirmed to Speedcafe.com his hand will go into a cast tomorrow but will likely have to contest the season-opener with some bracing.

Heimgartner suffered a fractured thumb following the incident in Race 2 of the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver went on to race in the 28-lap feature event with the injury, finishing second behind Shane van Gisbergen.

Following the three-race event, Heimgartner underwent an assessment on Monday this week where it was discovered he had suffered a fractured thumb as a result of a torn ligament.

Heimgartner was fitted with a thumb brace but has since had another assessment which has revealed a secondary fracture of the index finger.

It is expected the recovery will take three to four weeks.

In the meantime, the Kiwi is awaiting word on whether he will be able to return to Australia this week.

Heimgartner was set to return to Australia on Tuesday but had his flight cancelled after a 72-hour quarantine-free travel halt was put on arrivals from New Zealand.

That came after one case of COVID-19 was discovered in the community.

Since then two more cases have been discovered in connection to the first case.

The quarantine-free travel halt is slated to end at 14:00 AEDT today, but as yet the Australian Government has not said whether that period will be extended.

Van Gisbergen also remains in New Zealand as he and Triple Eight Race Engineering await to hear whether quarantine-free travel will resume.

