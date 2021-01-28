Rare Scott McLaughlin trophy up for grabs

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has donated a rare trophy from his 2020 title defence for Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity auction with Lloyds.

He might have left Australian shores for a career in IndyCar, but McLaughlin has shown commitment to his local upbringing by offering the unique snowboard trophy he was presented with after winning race 10 of the 2020 championship under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 18.

The trophy was personally signed by McLaughlin before he flew out to the US late last year.

As well as the trophy, the winning bidder will also receive an A4 image of McLaughlin in Pirtek victory lane from that night and an action shot of his car from the race – all of which will be shipped complementary thanks to Lloyds Auctions.

All proceeds from this auction will go to Speedcafe.com’s charity, Motor Racing Ministries, and fans have the opportunity to bid on the item until 19:00 AEST on Tuesday February 16.

CLICK HERE to bid.

“We worked on a plan to give something to the Motor Racing Ministries auction campaign towards the end of last year,” said McLaughlin.

“We wanted to come up with a ‘money can’t buy’ item that someone would love to have in their collection.

“The trophy from that race is something different and certainly something you cannot just go and buy online in a merchandise store.

“Garry [Coleman] and his team at Motor Racing Ministries do an amazing job for our sport and the ongoing campaign through Speedcafe.com should be supported by anyone in the industry that can help.

“The trophy was probably also a little large to put in my suitcase for the trip to North Carolina,” he joked.

Early last year McLaughlin auctioned one of his 2019 championship helmets which raised tens of thousands of dollars for bushfire relief.

“Scott is one of the most generous drivers we have had in Supercars and this is further proof of that,” said Speedcafe.com owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray.

“Trophies are obviously one of the most sought-after pieces of memorabilia for any fan and to have one from a three-time champion is something pretty cool.

“Scott will always be remembered as one of the real heroes of the Supercars Championship and I don’t think there is an Australia or Kiwi fan who does not wish him well as he chases his IndyCar dream.

“For him to be making this donation after he has moved to the US is testimony to his champion qualities.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from sale of this trophy will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, which is a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the 13th monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ community program.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675, while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

In July, the two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle in 2018 raised $4220, an Armor All pole helmet signed by pole winners from 2005 to 2015 raised $5700, a 2007 Supercars Monopoly board raised $2900, an Alain Menu Bathurst 1000 race suit donated by Graham Moore attracted $601 and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 helmet $10,023.

Last month the four qualifying shootout tyres from the 2020 Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Red Bull Commodore Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander raised $5,430.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]