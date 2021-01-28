LATEST

Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post > View

Rare Scott McLaughlin trophy up for grabs > View

VIDEO: McLaren fires up 2021 car for first time > View

Ex-Rossi mechanic added to Ducati ASBK crew > View

Mercedes-powered McLaren ‘essentially a new car’ > View

VIDEO: Erebus rookies test at Winton > View

Sainz logs first Ferrari laps > View

Ryan encouraged by ‘engineering harmony’ in first test > View

Brown, Kostecki complete first Supercars test as full-timers > View

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto joins Triple Eight > View

Supercheap Auto signs on with Triple Eight > View

Schedule breaks cover for Baskerville Race Tasmania event > View

Home » News » Supercars » Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post

Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 12:35pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Andre Heimgartner’s livery for 2021 has been leaked

Kelly Grove Racing has given fans a glimpse of Andre Heimgartner’s new livery for the forthcoming Supercars season.

A video posted to the team’s Instagram story shows what appears to be the #7 Ford Mustang primarily dressed in Ned Whisky branding.

However, the new livery also features Penrite backing on the quarter while Gates Corporation and Southcott Hydraulic & Systems have moved to the front quarter. The new livery features black front and rear quarters.

It will mark the second year Heimgartner has raced with backing from Ned Whisky, which features prominently on the doors and bonnet.

Last year Heimgartner finished 14th with two podium finishes at Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend Motorsport Park.

The 25-year-old will be joined by David Reynolds in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, who has brought Penrite to the team from Erebus Motorsport.

The #7 entry seen through the window of the #26

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com