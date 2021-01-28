Heimgartner’s new livery spotted in social media post

Kelly Grove Racing has given fans a glimpse of Andre Heimgartner’s new livery for the forthcoming Supercars season.

A video posted to the team’s Instagram story shows what appears to be the #7 Ford Mustang primarily dressed in Ned Whisky branding.

However, the new livery also features Penrite backing on the quarter while Gates Corporation and Southcott Hydraulic & Systems have moved to the front quarter. The new livery features black front and rear quarters.

It will mark the second year Heimgartner has raced with backing from Ned Whisky, which features prominently on the doors and bonnet.

Last year Heimgartner finished 14th with two podium finishes at Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend Motorsport Park.

The 25-year-old will be joined by David Reynolds in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, who has brought Penrite to the team from Erebus Motorsport.