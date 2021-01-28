Field set for Trans Am Ten Thousand

A 16-car Trans Am field is set for the Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand, the headline act at this weekend’s Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event at Baskerville Raceway.

A prize of $10,000 has been put up for the winner of Sunday’s feature race, which will close out the action at the undulating 2.01km circuit.

Trans Ams, however, are but part of a host of categories and machinery which will see racing or demonstrations at the venue located north of the city of Hobart.

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s 2002 Bathurst 24 Hour-winning Holden Monaro is set for hot laps, as are two cars from the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

From the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia ranks, six drivers will contest the category’s Invitational round, including series leader Jordan Cox in an Alfa Romeo.

The rest of the field is Dylan O’Keeffe (Renault), Ben Bargwanna, Aaron Cameron (Peugeot), Zac Soutar (Honda), and local Zac Hudson, the latter of whom makes his TCR debut in Michael Caruso’s Alfa Romeo.

Half a dozen Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters vehicles, plus local Group N racers, will take part in their own invitational races.

Among them will be John Bowe, he brought up 100 TCM race wins on Australia Day in his Holden Torana at Symmons Plains.

The Trans Am field includes Round 1 winner Nathan Herne, Aaron Seton, and Owen Kelly, and will tackle four races.

The first three of those encounters are scheduled for 18 laps while the Ten Thousand decider is set to be a 25-lapper.

Hyundai Excels, HQ Holdens, and Improved Production are also on the bill at Baskerville, where track activity begins with practice this Friday.

CLICK HERE for schedule

Entry list: Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand