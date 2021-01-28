LATEST

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto joins Triple Eight > View

Supercheap Auto signs on with Triple Eight > View

Schedule breaks cover for Baskerville Race Tasmania event > View

Field set for Trans Am Ten Thousand > View

Peugeot to look into TCR brake failure > View

Fife remains in BJR stable despite MWM move > View

Cancelled flight puts Van Gisbergen’s test at risk > View

Key: Ricciardo can help McLaren become a ‘top team’ > View

McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full > View

Sandown opener announced for Carrera Cup > View

Leclerc cuts first F1 laps of 2021 > View

Matt Stone Racing reveals engineering shake-up > View

Home » News » National » Field set for Trans Am Ten Thousand

Field set for Trans Am Ten Thousand

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 28th January, 2021 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Trans Ams at Symmons Plains

A 16-car Trans Am field is set for the Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand, the headline act at this weekend’s Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event at Baskerville Raceway.

A prize of $10,000 has been put up for the winner of Sunday’s feature race, which will close out the action at the undulating 2.01km circuit.

Trans Ams, however, are but part of a host of categories and machinery which will see racing or demonstrations at the venue located north of the city of Hobart.

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s 2002 Bathurst 24 Hour-winning Holden Monaro is set for hot laps, as are two cars from the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

From the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia ranks, six drivers will contest the category’s Invitational round, including series leader Jordan Cox in an Alfa Romeo.

The rest of the field is Dylan O’Keeffe (Renault), Ben Bargwanna, Aaron Cameron (Peugeot), Zac Soutar (Honda), and local Zac Hudson, the latter of whom makes his TCR debut in Michael Caruso’s Alfa Romeo.

Half a dozen Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters vehicles, plus local Group N racers, will take part in their own invitational races.

Among them will be John Bowe, he brought up 100 TCM race wins on Australia Day in his Holden Torana at Symmons Plains.

The Trans Am field includes Round 1 winner Nathan Herne, Aaron Seton, and Owen Kelly, and will tackle four races.

The first three of those encounters are scheduled for 18 laps while the Ten Thousand decider is set to be a 25-lapper.

Hyundai Excels, HQ Holdens, and Improved Production are also on the bill at Baskerville, where track activity begins with practice this Friday.

CLICK HERE for schedule

Entry list: Roadways Tasmanian Ten Thousand

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car
1 Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton Ford Mustang
4 Crutcher Devlopments Mark Crutcher Dodge Challenger
6 Kubota Racing Ian McAlister Ford Mustang
8 Harris Racing Pty Ltd Hadrian Morrall Ford Mustang
21 Tempest Solutions Zach Loscialpo Chevrolet Camaro
24 Garry Rogers Motorsport Sam Walter Chevrolet Camaro
25 Vawdrey Trailors/Castrol Paul Freestone Ford Mustang
27 Listing Loop Racing Graham Smith Ford Mustang
29 Dream Racing Australia Nathan Herne Dodge Challenger
34 Crick Motorsport Brad Chick Dodge Challenger
66 Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw Chevrolet Camaro
73 Garry Rogers Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang
93 Waltec Motorsport Aaron Tebb Chevrolet Camaro
99 Shaw Motorsport Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro
116 Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang
777 Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com