Australia extends travel restrictions with New Zealand

Australia has extended its halt on quarantine-free travel with New Zealand for a further 72 hours.

The news comes just two weeks out from the first pre-season test.

Shane van Gisbergen is slated to test at Queensland Raceway on February 12 while Andre Heimgartner is set to test at Winton Motor Raceway on February 16.

Both drivers remain in New Zealand after contesting last weekend’s New Zealand Grand Prix at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

The pair were set to return to Australia on Tuesday but had their respective flights cancelled by Air New Zealand after the halt on quarantine-free travel was put in place.

The extension is slated to end on January 31 at 14:00 AEDT, but could be extended by the Australian Government.

Heimgartner is set to fly from Auckland to Sydney on January 31 in the evening.

Red Bull Ampol Racing boss Roland Dane this weekend told Speedcafe.com van Gisbergen had several flights booked for the coming days.

Australia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd confirmed the extension after New Zealand official discovered two more cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The two new cases have been linked to the first case of the highly contagious variant, which was discovered on January 24.

The extension of the travel halt means that anyone arriving to Australia from New Zealand will be required to go into hotel quarantine for up to 14 days.

“I apologise to those people who have had their travel arrangements disrupted,” said Kidd.

“People who have since arrived in Australia on red zone flights since Monday afternoon are currently still in 14 days of quarantine.

“We have also been advised that a small number of people who are in hotel quarantine in the Pullman Hotel in Auckland at the same time as these other cases have since travelled to Australia on green zone flights before the pause was introduced on Monday afternoon.

“All these people are being followed up by the health authorities in the state where they landed.”