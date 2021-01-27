Sandown opener announced for Carrera Cup

The 2021 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia will get underway at Sandown International Raceway in March as part of a revised eight-round calendar.

The one-make series will support Supercars at the Victorian venue on March 20-21 – a role that will be replicated at South Australia’s The Bend Motorsport Park in May.

From there, stops follow at Townsville, Sydney Motorsport Park and Wanneroo Raceway before yet another key support act at Mount Panorama as part of the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October.

The Carrera Cup season will wrap up with rounds at Melbourne in November and the Gold Coast in December.

“We are really pleased with the revised calendar for the 2021 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup season,” said Porsche Cars Australia head of motorsport Troy Bundy.

“[It] offers our customers a great mix of events and circuits to attend, including four street circuits, two night races as well as the best permanent race tracks within the country.

“While it’s unfortunate that we will no longer race in New Zealand as originally planned, the revised calendar provides race-starved Melbourne fans an additional event in what is shaping up to be one of the best seasons for our category.”

Revised 2021 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia calendar