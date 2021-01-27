New look for Fullwood in 2021

Walkinshaw Andretti United has revealed Bryce Fullwood’s bold new livery ahead of his second season in Supercars.

The team has opted to drop white from its 2020 scheme in favour of a black base with pink and blue for 2021.

Fullwood goes into his second year in the Repco Supercars Championship off the back of a solid opening account in 2020.

CLICK HERE for an extended image gallery.

The Darwin-born driver finished 18th in the drivers’ championship with a best finish of third in the first of two race weekends at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“It’s great to get the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing car out there for everyone to see, we love the way it

looks, even standing still,” said team principal Bruce Stewart.

“To have so many returning partners back with us for another year is reflective of their support and loyalty, and we can’t thank them enough.

“It’s also amazing to be able to welcome six new partners to our team and business this year, who will all play a part in our journey; we welcome them with open arms to our family.

“We look forward to an exciting year with Bryce, where he can continue his momentum and Supercar development. This young man has genuine speed, and we’re right behind him in converting that speed into heightened results.”

The 22-year-old will continue to carry support from Middy’s Electrical and Mobil 1 this year with Gomo, Prixcar Services, Acronis, Signzone, and Stratasys new additions for 2021.

Fullwood will have his first hit-out in his Holden ZB Commodore today at Winton Motor Raceway as part of a rookie test.