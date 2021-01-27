LATEST

McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full > View

Sandown opener announced for Carrera Cup > View

Leclerc cuts first F1 laps of 2021 > View

Matt Stone Racing reveals engineering shake-up > View

GALLERY: Fullwood's fresh WAU livery > View

New look for Fullwood in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Erebus reveals testing livery > View

Erebus unveils livery, badge change for tests > View

GALLERY: Day 3 at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania > View

TCM WRAP: 100 race wins for Bowe > View

Bargwanna: A brake rotor exploded > View

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto Highlights: TCR Round 1 > View

Home » News » IndyCar » McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full

McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 27th January, 2021 - 9:15am

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin Picture: Scott McLaughlin Facebook

Scott McLaughlin has shown off his new Team Penske race suit in full after an initial unveiling a day prior.

The New Zealander will race in the blue hues of PPG for 10 races in his first full IndyCar season, in 2021.

Following the release by Team Penske of a stirring video, McLaughlin took to social media with a front-on photograph of himself in his new kit.

Earlier in the month, he revealed a new helmet motif which blended elements from his home country, his new place of residence, and Team Penske’s history.

It also features the #3 which McLaughlin will compete with this year, after debuting with it at St Petersburg last October.

Team Penske will field four IndyCar entries on a full-time basis in 2021, the others being for Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Simon Pagenaud.

The first race of the upcoming season is set to take place at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18 (local time).

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic. Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2021 : Speedcafe.com