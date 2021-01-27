McLaughlin shows off new race suit in full

Scott McLaughlin has shown off his new Team Penske race suit in full after an initial unveiling a day prior.

The New Zealander will race in the blue hues of PPG for 10 races in his first full IndyCar season, in 2021.

Following the release by Team Penske of a stirring video, McLaughlin took to social media with a front-on photograph of himself in his new kit.

Earlier in the month, he revealed a new helmet motif which blended elements from his home country, his new place of residence, and Team Penske’s history.

It also features the #3 which McLaughlin will compete with this year, after debuting with it at St Petersburg last October.

Team Penske will field four IndyCar entries on a full-time basis in 2021, the others being for Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Simon Pagenaud.

The first race of the upcoming season is set to take place at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18 (local time).