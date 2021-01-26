LATEST

VIDEO: McLaughlin’s new blue IndyCar race suit

Simon Chapman

By ,

Tuesday 26th January, 2021 - 8:00am

Team Penske pay tribute to racers of old as Scott McLaughlin shows off his new blue race suit ahead of rookie IndyCar Series season.

