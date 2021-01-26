TCR leader Cox identifies key for 2021

Consistency will be king in the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, according to early points leader Jordan Cox.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver shone during the season-opening Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, taking second place yesterday before grabbing a pair of wins today.

They marked his maiden victories in the category – even if the second triumph was gifted by a time penalty for Lee Holdsworth after he was adjudged to have jumped the race start.

As a result, Cox leads fellow Alfa Romeo driver Holdsworth by four points in the overall standings, with Audi’s Chaz Mostert sitting third.

Cox’s profile is minimal compared to Supercars race winners Holdsworth and Mostert but that has done little to deter his ambitions for the 2021 title.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Cox.

“Compared to when I first raced we were playing catch-up and now we’re in a good position so fingers crossed for the rest of the year.”

Five points-paying rounds remain on the schedule, starting with Phillip Island next month.

“It’s a short series, there’s not many points on the table so consistency is going to be key,” he added.

“I just want to go home and rest, I’m spent after this weekend, all of the adrenalin.”

Cox contested five rounds in the inaugural TCR Australia season two years ago, nabbing podiums at Sandown and Tailem Bend en route to 11th in the pointscore.