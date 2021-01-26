TCM WRAP: 100 race wins for Bowe

John Bowe has notched up his 100th Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters race win in the Round 1 finale at Symmons Plains.

Adam Garwood drove his Chevrolet Camaro into the initial lead in Race 3 at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania, and held it until Lap 7.

That was when Bowe went for a criss-cross at the hairpin and got a run along the back straight which saw the #18 Holden Torana go ahead.

From there, the veteran Tasmanian drove away to a victory of just over seven seconds after 18 laps in total, ahead of Garwood and Steven Johnson.

The latter had brought about a red flag in Race 2 when the #17 XD Falcon, in just its second round, sheared a right-front wheel off.

Johnson, who sat third at the time, managed to stay off the fence despite the wheel breaking free through the hairpin, and came to rest at corner exit.

Garwood was heading Bowe at the time, but no points were awarded due to the race falling short of 75 percent of scheduled race distance.

In Race 1 on Monday, however, Garwood did enjoy the spoils of victory after rounding up Bowe at the hairpin upon a restart, midway through proceedings.

Marcus Zukanovic gave the XD Falcon a first win in TCM when he prevailed in the Trophy Race which took place earlier that day.

It was also a maiden victory for Zukanovic himself, while second place for Gerard McLeod represented a first podium for he and the VB Commodore.

With the Australian Grand Prix having been moved from March to November, TCM’s next confirmed round is on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships bill at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 30-May 2.