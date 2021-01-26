LATEST

TCM race red flagged after Johnson XD shears wheel

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 26th January, 2021 - 12:47pm

Steven Johnson's XD Falcon

Race 2 of Round 1 of Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters at Symmons Plains has been red flagged after Steven Johnson’s XD Falcon sheared a wheel off.

Johnson was running third, behind Adam Garwood and John Bowe, when Car #17 spat its right-rear wheel off through the hairpin on Lap 5.

He managed to avoid the fence on exit before pulling off the circuit, causing a Safety Car initially.

A red flag was called after three more laps in what was to have been an 18-lap race.

There is no confirmation yet on whether or not series points will be awarded.

Garwood won Race 1 on the day prior in his Camaro, after Marcus Zukanovic took out the Trophy Race in another XD.

TCM Race 3 at Boost Mobile Race Tasmania is scheduled for 14:10 local time/AEDT.

